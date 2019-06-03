June 5, 2019

Popular Aphrodite Hills PGA National, Cyprus, for CGF Cup

From left to right: Petra Pinotsis (Captain), Abu Maghzanov, Mike Longden, Marilei Baxter, David Walker, Ray Smith

The ever popular annual competition for the CGF Cup (Cyprus Golf Federation) was hosted on Sunday June 2 at Aphrodite Hills PGA National, Cyprus, which was in excellent condition.

In this competition, up to eight golfers from each on-island club team up to determine who will be the best club by winning this Team trophy.

On the day, weather conditions were pleasant when 83 players teed off on a shotgun start at 0900. Although the temperature rose, the winds were less than normal, and the humidity was low.

Scoring was good overall with the winning team scoring just under 34 points per player for their best six players. Home advantage proved decisive once again, with Aphrodite Hills winning with a score of 203 points.

Runners-up place was keenly contested by Elea GC and Nicosia GC, with NGC winning on countback. Only eight points separated the top four teams.

Ray Smith (Aphrodite Hills) won the award for the men’s individual score with 39 points, and Maro Kazepi (Nicosia) won the ladies individual award for 35 points on countback.

Prizes were awarded by Nick Rossides, Secretary General of the CGF.

For Official Classification please visit: https://www.cgf.org.cy/eventresults

