Man critical after assault

A 46-year-old Bulgarian man is in critical condition in hospital after he was allegedly assaulted by a 44-year-old compatriot.

According to police, the man was found semi-conscious at home on Monday afternoon and was rushed to Larnaca hospital where he was treated for a head injury.

After he was transferred to Nicosia general hospital because of the severity of his injuries he underwent surgery.

Doctors said he is in critical but stable condition.

The victim reportedly had a fight with another man, who hit and pushed him to the floor.

Police are looking for his attacker.