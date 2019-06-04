June 4, 2019

Teenage girl reported missing

by Lizzy Ioannidou082

Viviana-Gabriela Boros, 15, has been reported missing from her home in Nicosia, police said on Tuesday.

The 15-year-old was last seen on Monday.

She is described as 1.60m tall, of average weight, with long brown hair. Police said that she was wearing black shorts, a black top with white stripes and white sneakers.

Anyone with information about her is asked to communicate with the Nicosia police at 22 802222, the nearest police station, or with the citizens’ help line at 1460.

 

 

