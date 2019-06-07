June 8, 2019

Turkey fails to remove Titina Loizidou case from CoE list

by CNA News Service0290
Titina Loizidou

The Council of Europe Committee of Ministers will continue to monitor the execution by Turkey of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) decision in the Titina Loizidou case after Ankara failed to secure approval by the majority of the members for the case to be removed from the list.

In a landmark case in 1996, the European Court ruled that Turkey had violated Article 1 of Protocol No. 1 for the denial of access to the applicant’s property and consequent loss of control. Damages were awarded by the Court but restitution of her property is still pending.

CNA has learned that during the CoE Committee of Ministers meeting on June 4-6, Turkey’s

In a memorandum sent to Strasbourg, ahead of the Committee of Ministers session, to supervise the execution of Court judgments, Nicosia noted that Turkey owes damages in excess of €100m to enclaved Greek Cypriots and relatives of missing persons, inclusive of interest, following the European Court of Human Rights judgment in the “Cyprus v. Turkey” case and called on the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe to adopt an interim resolution, to mark the Committee’s disapproval for the debt and in a bid to persuade Turkey to finally fulfill its indisputable obligations.

Nicosia put forward a series of questions in relation to the Turkish-occupied properties of Tititna Loizidou and called upon Turkey to provide information on them. The Committee should resume consideration of the individual measures in the Loizidou case, once Turkey has provided all details and has resumed full cooperation with the Committee, the memorandum concluded.

