June 8, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

President off to Geneva and Malta

by Staff Reporter
President Nicos Anastasiades is taking part in the International Labour Conference

President Nicos Anastasiades is leaving on Sunday for Geneva in Switzerland to participate in the 108th (Centenary) session of the International Labour Conference of the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

He will be accompanied in Geneva by Labour Minister, Zeta Emilianidou and government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou.

On the sidelines of the conference in Geneva, the president will also hold bilateral meetings with participating heads of state or government, with the focus being on national issues that concern Cyprus.

He will return to Cyprus on June 12.

Two days later, on June 14, he will travel to Valletta in Malta to participate in the deliberations of the MED7 Summit, along with the other six heads of state or government of the southern member countries of the EU.

 

 

