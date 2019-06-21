June 21, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Targeted EU measures to be taken against Turkey

Anastasiades (far right) in Brussels on Thursday

Targeted measures are to be taken on an EU-level against Turkey over its drilling activities in the Cyprus EEZ, the Cyprus presidency said on Friday.

The conclusions of the European Council summit stated that the EU adopt the recommendation by President Nicos Anastasiades for concrete support in restraining the illegal Turkish drilling activities.

The announcement highlighted Anastasiades’ “utmost satisfaction” over the fact that beyond the affirmation of the conclusions of the General Affairs Council taken on June 18, the 28 EU governments unanimously voted to implement targeted measures against Turkey.

The move, the presidency noted, demonstrated that “illegal actions against a member-state will not be tolerated and will have specific consequences.”

The General Affairs Council, convening on Tuesday in Luxemburg, invited the EC and the European External Action Service (EEAS) to submit “options for appropriate measures” against Turkey “without delay” due to the country’s refusal to conform with international law and EU calls for restraint with regard to its drilling activities.

What the specific consequences or targeted measures which are to be implemented by the EU will be remains to be seen, as the Council’s decision on Friday only involved an approval of the need to take measures against Turkey, effectively initiating the procedure of the submission of possible options.

“The European Council’s commitment to continue to closely monitor the situation and to launch targeted measures without delay constitutes practical support in defence of the sovereign rights of the Republic of Cyprus,” the presidency said.

In its conclusions, the Council expressed its sincere concern regarding the ongoing illegal natural gas drilling activities by Turkey, and condemned the county’s refusal to comply with the EU’s multiple calls for a termination of these activities.

The EC also underlined the severe impact these activities have on the full spectrum of EU-Turkey relations.

