June 26, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus donates €100,000 to support UNWRA

By Lizzy Ioannidou

Cyprus will be making a voluntary donation of €100,000 to support UNWRA, the UN office for the relief of Palestinian refugees in the Middle East, the press and information office (PIO) said on Wednesday.

According to the Chargèe d’Affaires of Cyprus to the United Nations, Polly Ioannou, who represented the Republic at the ad hoc committee of the general assembly for the announcement of voluntary contributions to the UNRWA, the country’s donation is “a symbolic contribution towards the crucial humanitarian work carried out by the agency.”

Ioannou emphasised “the importance of finding a lasting two-state solution as soon as possible, in the interest of peace and regional stability and as a means of definitively addressing the question of refugees.”

According to UNWRA, the sum of international donations reached $110m, though noted that this amount can cover the cost of its services for a few months, but is not even close to relieving the agency.

Chief executive of UNWRA, Pierre Krähenbühl, said that another fundraiser will be organised on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in September. He noted that UNRWA’s budget for 2019 is $1.2b, with the highest risk due to lack of funding being the food aid program, which is offered four times a year to one million people in the Gaza Strip, at an annual cost of $80m a year.

UNRWA was founded in 1949. It manages around 700 schools and mainly provides medical and food aid to around 5 million Palestinian refugees in Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

