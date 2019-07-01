July 1, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

President’s condition improving after surgery

By Lizzy Ioannidou00

President Anastasiades’ health showed steady improvement on Monday, Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said after his visit at the Mediterranean hospital in Limassol.

“The president is in good spirits,” Ioannou said, adding that his discharge from hospital will depend on the doctor overseeing his treatment, in consultation with Anastasiades himself.

Anastasiades underwent surgery on Saturday for a fractured thigh sustained after a fall. Surgeon Andreas Panayiotou said the president underwent surgery on his right hip joint.

On Sunday government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou said Anastasiades is expected to go home on Wednesday.

As Anastasiades is not away from the country, Prodromou said House president Demetris Syllouris will not become acting president, although he is expected to stand in for Anastasiades including by chairing Wednesday’s council of ministers’ session.

 

 

