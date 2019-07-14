Dates for Nicosia Book Fest 2019 announced

The autumn season will host this year’s Nicosia Book Fest, an event that has become a unique attraction for Cyprus, meeting the standards of international events. Acropolis Park will host the event on October 5 and 6 and this 10th month of the year will be established as the festival’s official season.

This will be the 4th consecutive year the Book Fest is held and it promises two full and exciting days. Its goal is to offer even more to the reader and to enable visitors to get in touch with the books and their creators as well as to participate in the various actions around it.

On three different stages, there will be special discussions and presentations with writers from Cyprus and abroad, exciting activities and games for youngsters, musical and theatrical performances and much more.

The festival is organised by the Promitheas Research Institute, the Press and Information Office, the Cyprus Youth Organisation and the Municipality of Strovolos.

Nicosia Book Fest

Book festival with panel discussions, presentations, games and more. October 5 and 6. Acropolis Park, Nicosia. [email protected]