Cyprus resident missing on Greek island

Authorities on the island of Ikaria are searching for a 34-year-old British woman reported missing by her Cypriot partner on Monday, reports said.

Natalie Christopher, who lives in Nicosia, arrived in Ikaria with her partner, 38, on Saturday.

Greek media reported that the couple was scheduled to leave for Cyprus on Monday.

However, on Monday morning, the woman went jogging and never returned.

Reports said her partner called her phone but there was no response. He then called the police to report she had gone missing at around 12.40pm.