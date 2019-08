The informal meeting the community leaders in Cyprus will have on Friday has been rescheduled, the UN has announced.

“The Greek Cypriot leader, Mr Nicos Anastasiades, and the Turkish Cypriot leader, Mr Mustafa Akıncı, have mutually agreed to reschedule their informal meeting on 9 August 2019, at the Chief of Mission’s residence in the United Nations Protected Area, for 09:30am on the same day,” the announcements reads.

The meeting was set initially for 1030 am local time.