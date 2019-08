A 79-year-old Greek Cypriot man died on Thursday in a car accident in the north, on the Morphou to Lefka motorway.

According to Turkish Cypriot media reports, the accident occurred at around 3pm on the motorway near the village of Nikitas, 4km southwest of Morphou, when the car driven by the 79-year-old crashed into a lorry driven by a 38-year-old man.

Police said they were expecting official information on the accident through the bicommunal technical committee on crime.