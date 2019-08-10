August 10, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Americas

Disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein commits suicide

By Reuters News Service017
Jeffrey Epstein appears in a photograph taken for the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services' sex offender registry

Jeffrey Epstein, the U.S. financier facing federal sex trafficking charges, committed suicide on Friday night in his lower Manhattan jail cell, several U.S. media outlets reported on Saturday.

Epstein, who was arrested on July 6, had pleaded not guilty to charges of sex trafficking involving dozens of underage girls as young as 14, from at least 2002 to 2005.

The charges were announced more than a decade after Epstein pleaded guilty to state prostitution charges in Florida.

He was confined in the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan while he appealed a district judge’s refusal to let him live under 24-hour guard in his home on the Upper East Side.

Last month, Epstein was found unconscious in his cell with injuries to his neck, media outlets reported, citing unidentified sources.

Related posts

Watchdog demands answers as power cut causes chaos across Britain

Reuters News Service

Danish capital hit by second blast in four days – police

Reuters News Service

U.S.-based experts suspect Russia blast involved nuclear-powered missile

Reuters News Service

N.Korea’s two short-range missiles in show of force, more can come – S.Korea

Reuters News Service

Man armed with loaded rifle arrested at Missouri Walmart

Reuters News Service

Spend more on defence or we move troops to Poland, U.S. envoy tells Germany

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign