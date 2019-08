A child was found dead and his mother injured inside a flat in Yeri, Nicosia, police said on Thursday.

Police said the scene was discovered at lunchtime. A boy of about 12 was found dead while his mother was rushed to hospital in serious condition.

Early reports suggested the woman had killed her child and then tried to commit suicide. Police said this was one of the scenarios under investigation.

Police could neither confirm whether a knife had been used.