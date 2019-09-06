Cast-out theologian can only return to Church fold if remorseful

Archbishop Chrysostomos said Friday the Holy Synod would only consider rescinding a theologian’s excommunication if he expressed remorse.

Theologian and former MP and MEP, Andreas Pitsilides, had written to the synod asking for the 2015 sentence to be rescinded because it was not in line with Church rules.

Pitsilides argued that only the Holy Synod could excommunicate him and not a five-member synod committee.

The theologian had been excommunicated for his “heretical views on Orthodox faith and teaching.”

On Friday, Chrysostomos said there was no question of considering the request because Pitsilides had not expressed remorse.

He said he had received the letter but never opened it because in the meantime someone had briefed him of its contents.

Chrysostomos said none of the members of the Holy Synod heard Pitsilides expressing regret about what he said on television and the radio relating to God and the Virgin Mary and the insults against him and other senior clerics.

“I will forgive him if he is asking for forgiveness, but if he insists on the nonsense he said, there is no forgiveness,” he said.

The committee had said at the time that Pitsillides’ removal from the church would remain in force until such time as he “recovers, renounces his falsehoods and misbeliefs, and begs for God’s mercy”.