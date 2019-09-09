September 9, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

State doctors demand action over staff shortages

By Evie Andreou00
The state doctors’ union Pasyki warned it needs at least 61 physicians

State doctors on Monday said they were sick and tired of waiting for those in charge to address serious understaffing at state hospitals.

The state doctors’ union Pasyki warned it would not sit idle as they need at least 61 physicians.

The union said in an announcement it had “moral obligation to defend in every lawful manner and dynamic action the viability of state hospitals.”

It added that the problems were the result of both actions and omissions by the state health services organisation Okypy which oversees state hospitals and of the acceptance of them by the health ministry.

Okypy failed to address and prevent the flight of doctors from state hospitals to Gesy and as a result more physicians are walking out, the union said.

The union said there was an attempt to cover up serious understaffing by bringing in physicians who resigned.

It also said it was obvious Okypy was not able to attract and hire doctors for the A&Es and other departments.

Pasyki also said that state doctors are forced to carry out unnecessary double procedures when examining patients as they have to use both paper and electronic files.

“Patients often leave with two prescriptions to get some medicine from the private and some from the government pharmacies,” it said, adding that this system was a waste of human resources and increased the probability of medical error.

They also said patients are having difficulties making appointments since not enough administrative staff have been hired yet to deal with patient requests.

Related posts

Patients reassured over direction of Gesy

Evie Andreou

Electronic information screens for Limassol buses

Lizzy Ioannidou

Parents of private school students praise university acceptance of international exams

Gina Agapiou

Debt-relief scheme will not cover those who are servicing loans says minister

Elias Hazou

Two-faced politicians told me to go easy on bankers after 2013 crisis says attorney-general

Elias Hazou

Man jailed for 15 years for smuggling cocaine

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign