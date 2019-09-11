September 11, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Britain

Greece says ‘damp’ in British Museum is insult to Parthenon sculptures

By Leo Leonidou00
Greece has pressed for a long time for the ancient works to be repatriated

Alleged damp in a section of the British Museum housing the Parthenon sculptures is an “insult” to the 2,500-year-old works, Greece’s culture minister has said.

Lina Mendoni’s comments on Wednesday followed publication in Greek media of photos ostensibly showing damp and mould stains on the hall’s ceiling, which suffered a minor leak during a rainstorm last year.

Greece has pressed for a long time for the ancient works to be repatriated.

Mendoni said the “picture of neglect” at the London museum “strengthens Greece’s just demand” for the sculptures’ return.

The two-month-old conservative government in Athens has revived the demand, seeking a loan of the works also known as the Elgin Marbles in 2021.

Greece says the marbles were illegally removed from the Parthenon temple on the Acropolis during the Ottoman Turkish occupation of Greece in the early 1800s.

The British Museum rejects that.

Related posts

‘You will never break our will,’ Palestinians tell Netanyahu after Jordan Valley annexation pledge

Reuters News Service

Brexit in chaos after court rules PM’s suspension of parliament unlawful

Reuters News Service

California Senate passes bill to tighten ‘gig’ worker rule

Reuters News Service

Russia calls suggestion suspected CIA mole unmasked election meddling slander

Reuters News Service

Arab League calls Netanyahu plan to annex West Bank areas ‘aggression’

Reuters News Service

At least 31 die during stampede at Ashura rituals in Iraq’s Kerbala

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign