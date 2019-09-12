Greek Cypriot teen stole Turkish flag from Lysi school during church service

A 16-year-old Greek Cypriot is wanted by Turkish Cypriot police for taking down a Turkish flag from a primary school in the village of Lysi in the north on Sunday, when thousands of original residents and their families flocked to the church there for the first service in 45 years.

News emerged on Thursday that the 16-year-old slipped away from the service attended by around 2,000 Greek Cypriots from the village who had been warmly welcomed by Turkish Cypriot residents.

CCTV footage shows a figure, believed to be the 16-year-old, taking down a Turkish flag hoisted at the Lysi primary school, located roughly 100m from the church.

The 16-year-old then reportedly entered the school building and took a photo of the former Turkish Cypriot leader Rauf Denktash, taking both items – the flag and the photo – with him to the government-controlled areas.

Snapshots of the CCTV footage depicting the incident, reminiscent of the tragic endeavour of Solomos Solomou in 1996, made the rounds of social media and news reports on Thursday.

According to Turkish Cypriot paper Hurriyet on Wednesday, authorities in the north are looking for the teen.

In response to the incident, reports claim that Turkish Cypriot ‘Prime Minister’ Ersin Tatar will attend the flag hoisting ceremony of the school during the first day of the new academic year next Monday.

Lysi mayor Andreas Kaouris told media on Wednesday that “the tsunami of love, with the massive descent of thousands of people from Lysi, cannot be overshadowed by any frivolous act of a 16-year-old.”