Up to €100,000 approved to aid animal shelters

An additional €100,000 in aid will be given to animal shelters in order to refurbish their facilities, the agriculture ministry said on Thursday.

The decision was taken in line with the existing animal protection laws, which mainly focus on shelters hosting stray dogs and cats.

The law specifically states that all the animal shelters’ facilities need to comply with specific safety and hygiene regulations set by the ministry in order to remain open.

As a result, only the shelters currently in line with the safety and hygiene criteria will be granted additional aid of up to €10,000 each.

The ministry also confirmed that an amount of up €75,000 would go to the plan for neutering cats.

The decisions are part of a larger legislation regarding the protection and welfare of sheltered animals, which the ministry of agriculture approved in July 2018.