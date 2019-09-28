September 28, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Minister warns against reinstating public sector pay cuts

By George Psyllides0242
Harris Georgiades said there would be a 'disproportionately large fiscal impact' if the pay cuts were reversed

Finance Minister Harris Georgiades said on Saturday the economy would seriously suffer if the supreme court issues a decision to restore civil service salaries immediately in the three cases that reversed pay cuts imposed in 2012.

“If the demand is to restore salaries now, we will have a problem,” the minister said, speaking on a news show on Politis radio 107.6. “There will be an impact reaching hundreds of millions.”

Georgiades said the government had a plan B but declined to discuss details in public pending the court case, adding that party leaders had been informed of what such a decision involved.

“It will be a disproportionately large fiscal impact,” he said.

The supreme court will consider state’s appeals against the administrative court’s decisions on civil service salaries on September 30.

In the March 29 decisions, the administrative court had ruled that a freeze on incremental pay rises, a 3 per cent contribution to pensions, and a reduction in civil servants’ pay were in violation of article 23 of the constitution regarding the protection of the right to property.

The judgement applied to civil servants as well as persons employed in the broader public sector, such as semi-governmental organisations.

As such, the pay reductions were deemed null and void and the applicants entitled to compensation, effective immediately.

Various estimates have been floated on how much the decisions might cost the state should the administrative court’s ruling be upheld and the affected civil servants compensated.

The decisions came at a time when the government had already started to gradually reinstate the austerity-driven cuts.

The minister said all the cuts would have been gradually reversed by 2023.


Related posts

Government to resort to Security Council over Varosha

Staff Reporter

Nicosia to stage first International Festival

Eleni Philippou

Empty rooms haunt Larnaca museum, irk tourism board

Annette Chrysostomou

Probe into suicide teen’s death to be completed next week

Peter Michael

Parliament votes to amend constitution to resolve issue of vacant MP seats

George Psyllides

Mixed reaction on the home front to president’s UN speech

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign