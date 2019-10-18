Changes to pay policies in Cyprus banks ‘inevitable’, BoC chief says

A change in banks’ employee remuneration policies is unavoidable, and banks need to engage with the unions on the issue, Bank of Cyprus’ Chief Executive Officer Panicos Nicolaou said on Friday, addressing the Limassol Economic Forum.

“The banks will not move fast in engaging with the unions to promote a fair remuneration system based on productivity and job description,” Nicolaou said, noting that this may not happen this year or the next “but it will come soon as this is inevitable and it will come.”

Nicolaou highlighted the main challenges facing the banks in the euro area, namely low-interest margins, cost-to-income-ratio, legacy issues, such as non-performing loans, regulation and digital disruption.

“Having lower income banks need to improve cost efficiency,” Nicolaou said, adding solutions could come from more traditional cost-saving actions such as branch network downsizing as well from adopting cost-efficient technology.

He also said that banks in Cyprus and southern Europe were facing headwinds from NPLs which absorb a lot of operation capacity, tie up capital and involve high administration costs, while regulators press for higher capital requirements and for solutions in legacy problems “within accelerated timeframes.”

“There is no grace period for solving our legacy problems,” he added.

Last Friday, members of the bank workers union Etyk stage a strike at the Hellenic Bank after

accusing the company of refusing to pay employees automatic wage increases as well as Cost of Living Allowance, despite being advised to do so by the labour minister.

The bank has already said it would be granting a 2 per cent raise across the board plus an additional increase based on performance and the going market rate.

Management reiterated that it had granted higher pay increases than those demanded by Etyk, in a fairer way, and has also established a minimum wage of €1,300.

The bank’s argument was that the frantic pace of technology was leading to the digital transformation of the banking sector, which, in a few years, would in no way resemble its current form.

Competition was no longer limited to banks, as financial services and other players, such as fintech companies—giants like Apple, Google and Amazon—had joined the game. These were organisations with staff better trained in technological rather than financial matters and had the necessary flexibility to move based on their needs, without being trapped within collective agreements.

Bank of Cyprus also recently unveiled its fourth voluntary retirement scheme since 2013 offering staff up to €200,000 tax-free with the aim of shedding 400 jobs.

The scheme came into effect Friday and will run until October 18. In a message to staff, Nicolaou highlighted the need for further cost cutting amid rising operating costs.

In light of the international financial environment in the banking sector, where interest rates were very low and operating expenses on the rise due to the strict regulatory and supervisory framework, there was a need for further rationalisation, further modernisation, and reduction of the bank’s operating cost, he said.

At Friday’s conference, the head of the Financial Advisory Services of Deloitte Cyprus Nicos Kyriakides also referred to the new challenges that were affecting international business environment.

Among them, ever-increasing globalisation and the challenge of digitalisation in business. He also said that geopolitical risks, social instability and climate change were affecting the agenda of business leaders.

(CNA contributed to this story)