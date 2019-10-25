October 25, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

News podcast: Illegal bird trapping in Cyprus

By Rosie Charalambous0846
A bird caught in an illegal mist net

The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail, brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in local and international – in audio form.

Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week:

        • Why are the Cypriot authorities apparently unable to curtail large-scale illegal bird trapping?
        • Cyprus continues to score very low on gender equality
        • A new book looks at how to create “conscious business”

For direct download click here 

For more, visit: http://cyprusmail.libsyn.com/


