Free walking tours in Paphos old town get underway this month

Free walking tours will once again be offered around Paphos old town and will get underway this month, according to local tourism officials.

The initiative is set within the framework of enriching the tourist experience of visitors during non-peak months and is supported by the Paphos regional board of tourism and the ministry of tourism.

“The ‘meet the locals’ tour is carried out by a licensed tour guide and includes exploring the area around Paphos old town, neoclassical buildings, renovated squares, the traditional shopping area, fruit market and many other points of interest,” a spokesman for the Paphos regional board of tourism said.

Reservations for the tour can be booked ahead, he added.

The tour enhances the winter experience for visitors and the main goal is to further highlight the old town and the lesser-known places in the centre, as well as the new projects and infrastructure created by the 2017 European Capital of Culture title, he added.

Paphos old town is being actively promoted as a “new brand” by the local tourism board in a bid to shake off its old, outdated image and to encourage more people to visit the area.

In 2015, President Anastasiades announced €60m worth of projects for Paphos, including the regeneration of the traditional shopping centre and Kennedy Square, the restoration of the municipal market, the upgrading of the Markideio theatre, and connecting and enhancing the squares of October 28, Kosti Palama and Dionysios Solomos around the town hall.

Most of the upgrading work is finished, but some work, such as at one of the main car parks and approach roads in the old town, is still underway.

Tens of new stores have already moved into the area, including artisan shops, tea shops, cafés, bars, juice bars, restaurants, galleries, clothes shops, handicrafts and jewellers.

The tour starts at the Agora (market) bus stop every Thursday at 9.30am and participants will enjoy a wide range of experiences throughout the 2.5 hour guided tour.

“Through narrow streets and upgraded neighbourhoods, squares and pedestrianised streets, the walk ends at the tourist Information office on Makariou Street in the old town where participants will have time to look at the shops or relax.”

The ‘meet the locals’ tour will take place in November and December 2019, and March and April 2020.

Reservations and information is available at: 26811500, 26932841 or email [email protected], www.visitpafos.org.cy