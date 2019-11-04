Two more arrests, one man sought over nightclub shooting

Another two men were arrested on Monday in connection with a murder attempt early on Sunday morning outside a nightclub in Engomi, Nicosia bringing the arrests to four so far.

Officers arrested two suspects, a 44-year-old man from Larnaca on Monday morning and a 50-year-old man from the Famagusta area in the afternoon.

Two other suspects, 42 and 43 were remanded for eight days after they were arrested on Sunday evening following the shooting.

Police are looking for the fifth suspect, George Andreou, 37, from Nicosia to help with their investigations.

Two men, aged 30 and 42 were injured in the shooting with one sustaining a serious head injury. He is in critical condition at Nicosia general hospital.

Media reports said the victims were brothers and both Syrian.

The four suspects are being charged with attempted murder and illegal possession of firearms.

In a statement to the media, at Nicosia CID, spokesman Neophytos Sialos said that at 5.45am after information about an incident on Andreas Demetriou Street outside a nightclub, police found two people had been shot and they were taken to Nicosia General Hospital.

One had sustained a serious head injury and is in critical condition while the second man was out of danger.

Sialos said police were still investigating what the reasons were for the shooting.

Responding to a question as to whether the second man was accidentally injured by the second shot, or two shots were fired at both persons, Sialos said that from the first examinations, it appeared that the perpetrator fired three shots.

“One shot hit the victim who is serious, the second hit the second victim who was slightly injured and the third shot was in the air,” he said.

Whoever has any information on the whereabouts of George Andreou should contact Nicosia CID at 2280222, their nearest police station, or citizens’ line at 1460.