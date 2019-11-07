November 7, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Man wanted for murder extradited from Cyprus

By Press Association00

A man arrested in Cyprus on October 23 has been extradited to the UK, where he has been charged with murdering a father-of-two outside a bar in east London.

Tyla Gopaul, 21, a resident of Islington, London, is accused of stabbing Zakaria Abukar Sharriff in Shoreditch, east London, at 6.30am on November 24 after trying to break up a fight.

He appeared at Westminster Magistates’ court on Wednesday after being extradited from Cyprus earlier.

According to the Press Association, Gopaul left the country within 24 hours of his victim’s death.

Police reportedly thanked Cyprus authorities for their assistance.

“Arresting Gopaul was truly a collaborative effort,” Detective Chief Inspector Paul Considine told media.

“I would like to thank our international partners for their invaluable assistance. Now Gopaul is back in the UK court proceedings can commence.”

 

Related posts

MPs take banks to task over excessive charges

George Psyllides

Packaging recycling company says collecting single-use plastic is not its job

Jonathan Shkurko

Firefighters tackle nine fires in Paphos

George Psyllides

Unique work of art in Paphos is first snorkelling park in Cyprus

Bejay Browne

Four teens to be charged over death of 16-year-old

George Psyllides

Cabinet extends deadline for mortgage relief scheme

George Psyllides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign