Lecture series highlights those who made Larnaca special

The Larnaca municipal historical archive is keeping the town’s history alive by offering a series of talks on its most important residents, starting this Monday.

The purpose of the lectures is to preserve the memory of various celebrities, locals and non-locals alike, by shedding light on known and unknown aspects of their lives.

“This theme will consist of lectures, presentations, speeches referring to various personalities who were born, lived, or contributed to Larnaca in their own way in the field of culture,” said Antigone Perendos Vavatsiniotis from the municipality archives. “We often hear of names, but we do not actually know who they were or what they did. Streets and buildings are named after them…”

One of the people who does indeed have a Larnaca street named after him is the first subject of the presentations, doctor Neoclis Kyriazis (1877-1956). His life is being presented by his grandson Marios Kyriazis, also a doctor.

“My grandfather was responsible for the Phinikoudes and Kataklismos [celebration],” he said. “A hundred years ago the fair was not going well, and when he was deputy mayor he organised it and made it more official.”

Not only might we have missed out on the Kataklismos celebrations Larnaca is so renowned for today, but there may well not be a Phinikoudes promenade without Neoclis Kyriazis.

“At the time, there were just houses near the sea. He asked for the grounds, found the money and organised the works,” Kyriazos explained.

He did much more, which those who visit the event on Monday will hear about.

The presenter agrees the series of events is much needed.

“We have a great history and only a few people know about it. This is an opportunity to find out about people and learn through them about the history of Larnaca and Cyprus,” he said.

“It is a mirror of the society of the time, as it is comprehensive, with people like ambassadors, doctors and poets.”

If it is a success, he added, another year around the same theme will follow.

Six other persons will be introduced to the public in the following six months after Kyriazis.

Constantinos Peristianis (1759-1842) was one of the most prominent figures in Cyprus during the first half of the 19th century. Peristianis served as consul of the Kingdom of Sweden and Norway and vice consul of Russia in Cyprus. Lecture December 12

Stelios Votsis (1929 -2012) was a Cypriot and British artist, one of the leading figures of modern art on the island and a co-founder of the Cyprus Chamber of Fine Arts. Lecture January 20, 2020

Andreas Mappouras (1918-1997) was a rural poet from Aradippou, while Ieronymos Varlaam (1849-1915) was a scholar and translator born in Larnaca. Lectures February 17, and March 23.

One of 500 European Catholics who lived in Cyprus in the mid-19th century, French poet Gustave Laffon, another resident of Larnaca, left a legacy of works published in French and English. The lecture on him will take place on April 27.

Greek Cypriot poet Dimitris Lipertis (1866-1937) who contributed to the emergence of the Cypriot dialect is the last subject of the project. His four-volume poetic collection ‘Tzipriotian songs’ was published in the 1920s and 1930s. Lecture May 11

The lectures will be held at the Larnaca municipality historical archive at 7.30pm. In Greek

For more info call 24-641319