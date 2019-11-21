November 21, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Case for man who used his feet to drive set for January

By Gina Agapiou00

The 43-year-old man from Limassol who posted a video of himself on social media driving with his feet appeared in Larnaca court again on Thursday to deny all charges made against him.

He stands accused of reckless driving, driving without hands and without insurance in a non-registered truck on October 24.

After his client denied all charges, his lawyer asked for more time to prepare the case.

The trial was rescheduled for January 16 when pictures, video and testimonies will be presented.

The man posted a video of himself driving his truck using only his feet, while wearing socks, on the Nicosia-Limassol motorway near Kofinou on Facebook with a description reading “let’s sleep a little.”

He was identified by the police on November 1, and was called in for questioning. He gave a statement to police and was released pending his court appearance.

Following the incident, police also posted a picture on Twitter saying: “Driving is not a game or a joke. We are obliged to be careful behind the wheel and respect not only our lives but others’ as well.”

 

 

 

