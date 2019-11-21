November 21, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Turkey says ‘TRNC’ flag will never cease to fly in the north

By Nick Theodoulou00
Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar has condemned Elam’s burning of the ‘TRNC’ flag last week, saying that it would fly forever in northern Cyprus.

Members of Elam burned a ‘TRNC’ flag on Friday, November 15, to protest the 36th anniversary of the unilateral declaration of independence of the breakaway state in the north.

“We will never allow efforts to create a situation which will deny Turkey entry into the Mediterranean and Aegean to protect our rights,” Akar told a committee meeting in the Turkish parliament on Wednesday.

When asked about the flag burning, Akar said: “these racist attacks will never stop the flag of the TRNC flying forever.”

Friday’s incident also drew strong condemnation on Sunday from Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci who decried the “racist and fascist Elam”.

Elam responded that they would “never bow to the conqueror”, while the Turkish foreign ministry also issued a statement later on Sunday condemning the fact that the incident was not criticised by anyone on the Greek Cypriot side so far.

 

 

