November 28, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

High school students walk out of lessons

By Nick Theodoulou00
Photo: Christos Theodorides

Students on Thursday again skipped classes to protest the introduction of four-monthly exams.

Lykeio students walked out of classes from period three to six.

President of the student movement Psem Giannis Lapithios said the walkouts sent a clear message to the Ministry of Education that students are not afraid of “any threats whatsoever and attempts to bully us will not work.”

The new exam system applies to students in the first grade of lykeio only and the first exams are due to be sat next month. It replaces taking exams once, at the end of the school year.

“Yesterday, the Ministry of Education told parents that students who are not present in classes will not only be noted as absent, but will also have their exam grades lowered – we are certain that there is no such rule in place, it is a clear intimidation tactic,” he added.

In the coming days students are set to meet officials from the ministry. “We hope to finally enter and engage in a constructive dialogue for a proper type of pupil evaluation,” Lapithios said.

 

