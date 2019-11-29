Cycle Challenge raises €22,000

The first-ever Chief Constable’s Cycle Challenge to help 10 Cypriot children in need of medical care and two schools specialising in working with children with special needs, has raised an astonishing €22,000.

The charity event took place over the past two weekends and it saw SBA Police officers led by Chief Constable Chris Eyre, cycle through the local communities in both Eastern and Western Sovereign Base Areas raising money for the worthwhile causes.

The SBA Police prides itself on the close bond forged between the force and the local community and this latest fundraising effort was another great example of that.

The first cycle, which took place in the WSBA, saw those taking part make 12 stops within the community before arriving at the Akrotiri Police Station 55 kilometres later and according to the Chief Constable, the response he received during the challenge, was an overwhelming experience.

He explained: “I was honoured to lead the Chief Constable’s charity cycle through the villages of the Western Base Area and I am thrilled that the money we raised will be put to great use.

“When we got to the M1 Police Station, six hours after we started, we had raised €7,000 to get treatment for three Cypriot children with cancer and to help two schools for children with special needs – a great achievement by everyone involved.

“Throughout the day I was humbled by the generosity and welcome we received in the villages. In some locations, there were more than a hundred-people waiting to greet us with drum bands, Greek dancing, school choirs and community leaders.

“The kindness and generosity shown by nursery groups, infant schools, scout troops, secondary schools, community councils, churches, clubs, local businesses and community groups was truly inspirational.”

In the ESBA, where the police added a further €15,000 to its total on November 23, the money will be donated to seven Cypriot children who require medical treatment.

And on top of the fundraising efforts, Chief Constable Eyre was also keen to stress that the event was also very personal for the entire police force after they lost a fellow officer in a recent road traffic collision.

He continued: “Once again this was a great honour for me to lead the charity cycle through the villages of the Eastern SBAs. This event was held under the auspices of the First Lady, Mrs Andri Anastasiades, to whom we are very grateful.

“We held this ride for three reasons. We wanted to promote our ‘step up to safer streets’ campaign to educate children on the importance of road safety and the police officers also wanted the event to be in memory of our dear colleague, Savvas Constantinou, who recently died in a road traffic collision, and we all wanted to show our enduring commitment to our communities by raising money for the benefit of local children.

“Once again, the welcome shown to us as we entered each village was humbling and the kindness shown to us was something very special indeed and it was really quite inspirational.”

The ESBA leg of the challenge saw riders cover a further 34 kilometres, making eight stops along the way and much of that was with the support of the late PC Constantinou’s family.

The chief said: “Throughout the day we were accompanied by late PC Constantinou’s wife and in the village of Xylotymbou, we were joined by his extended family and it was a privilege to show them the love and respect Savvas’ colleagues held for him.”

And in addressing the vast sum raised for the children, he said: “To see that amount of money raised by our officers and with support from local communities and businesses to help seven Cypriot children receive specialist medical treatments is an amazing result that will make a real difference to those children and their families.”