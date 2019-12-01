December 1, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Perdikis says Green is the colour of hope

By Katy Turner00
Greens MP Giorgos Perdikis

Whether they want to stick with parties that have ruled for decades with nepotism, scandals, mismanagement and policies that oppress people and the environment or whether they want to see more Greens in power is the key question the public must answer in elections in May 2021, Green leader George Perdikis said on Sunday.

Speaking at a party conference, he said the government is defined by nepotism, serving big business and the destruction of the natural environment.

He said the conference had been called to re-establish the policies of the ecological, environmental and social movement.

He said the party had played an important role for the last 19 year’s in the island’s parliament.

People have many reasons to support his party, he said, such as its actions on the environment, social issues, animals, the economy and more.

The public must decide if they prefer populism and empty promises.He said green is now the colour of hope, for a Cyprus that will make its citizens proud.

