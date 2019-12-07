December 7, 2019

Anorthosis hope to extend winning streak against AEL

By Jonathan Shkurko00
Anorthosis players celebrate after the last game won against AEK Larnaca.

Anorthosis head into the first game of the regular season’s second round with a two-point lead over second-placed Omonia, who have payed one game more than the league leaders.

Temur Ketsbaia’s men, who lead the way with 24 points, will host AEL at Antonis Papadopoulos Stadium in Larnaca, hoping to extend their impressive run of ten league games without a single defeat.

Last weekend Anorthosis beat AEK 2-1 as goals from Nikolaos Kaltsas and Tornike Okriashvili ensured the three points for the leaders.

AEL, on the other hand, come into the game with 18 points, the same as current champions Apoel but with three more games played so far.

Apoel will take on struggling Olympiakos Nicosia away at Makareio Stadium.

Thomas Doll’s players will try to regain their stride after last Monday’s sub-par performance against Omonia in a heated and controversial derby ended in a 0-0 stalemate.

The Greens will host Doxa and, like Anorthosis, they are looking to extend their lossless streak of league games to six.

Elsewhere, AEK Larnaca will take on Apollon at Tsirion Stadium on Sunday, hoping for help from the league’s top scorer Ivan Trickovski, who has scored 11 goals so far.

AEK’s manager Imanol Idiakez admitted he is feeling the pressure after the last two consecutive league defeats against Nea Salamis and Anorthosis.

“There is always pressure when you are a coach, it’s part of our routine, especially when we lose,” he said during a press conference.

“But I know the team is behind me and I will use this pressure to motivate my players. We all want to get back on track.”

Finally, Ethnikos Achna will host Enosis Paralimni on Monday night.


