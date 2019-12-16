December 16, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Champions League

Liverpool face Atletico, City to play Real Madrid

By Reuters News Service00
Holders Liverpool have been drawn against tough Spanish side Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last 16

Draw for the Champions League round of 16 on Monday:

Borussia Dortmund v Paris St Germain

Real Madrid v Manchester City

Atalanta v Valencia

Atletico Madrid v Liverpool

Chelsea v Bayern Munich

Olympique Lyonnais v Juventus

Tottenham Hotspur v RB Leipzig

Napoli v Barcelona

First legs to be played on Feb 18, 19, 25, 26. Second legs to be played March.


