December 17, 2019

Cyprus Mail
What's On

A day of Short Film

By Eleni Philippou00

One day before the 2019 winter solstice, December 21 is dedicated to short films. The International Short Film Festival of Cyprus, organised by the Cultural Services of the Ministry of Education and Rialto Theatre, is set to participate in the initiative Short Film Day (Le jour le plus Court) and celebrates the Official World Day of Short Film Movies with a day of screenings.

Pantheon in Nicosia will host this cinematic event, screening award-winning films of the International Short Film Festival of Cyprus, from 6pm onwards. Productions from all over the world will be showing including some from Cyprus, Canada and Romania.

The Cypriot productions have all been awarded at National Competitions. Savvas Stavrou’s Jar of Nuts is one of them and it won an Honorary distinction at a local competition. Tropical Dreams is another Cypriot production to be screened on the day and is a work by Vaggelio Soumeli. This short film won a Best Actress Award, Best Cinematography award and Second Prize for Best Cypriot Short Film.

The final Cypriot film to be screened on December 21 is a co-production between Cyprus and the UK. Wax and Feathers is its title and it’s a work by Marios Loizides. It won a Best Director Award Dinos Katsouridis and Best Cypriot Short Film.

The films’ duration range between four and 23 minutes and will all be screened in their original language with subtitles in Greek and English.

 

Short Film Day

Short film festival with screenings. December 21. Pantheon Theatre, Nicosia. 6.30pm. Free


