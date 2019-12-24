December 24, 2019

Cyprus Mail
What's On

An epic street fest to look forward to

By Eleni Philippou00

Mobile company epic (ex-MTN) will host a festive street gathering on Saturday, the Epic Street Fest. From 5pm to midnight at Eleftheria Square in Nicosia, the event will bid goodbye to 2019 with a street party that will be the talk of the town, or at least that’s what organisers hope.

“Get ready to dance to the sounds of famous DJs who will get you into the festive mood with their selections. Street performances by strollers and jugglers will keep you entertained, and you’ll also enjoy an amazing laser show,” they add.

At the event, there will be a selection of street food: delicious burgers from Moondog’s Bar and Grill, pulled pork and hotdogs from Pot Belly, pasta and soups from Pasta Strata and sweet treats from Hans and Gretel.

The Epic Street fest will host some top Cypriot wineries including Tsiakkas, Vlasidis and Argiridis while the legendary cocktails from Library Garden Gin and Barrel House will be among the highlights of the event. If you are a beer lover, the unique variety of Beer Shop by Moondog’s will be waiting for you.

“And since during the holidays we also like to spread love,” add the organisers, “the Epic Street Fest will also have a charity character. Epic will match every euro spent and offer the total amount to the non-profit organisation LifeSupport for children with special needs.”

 

Epic Street Fest

Street party with DJs, street food, jugglers and more. December 28. Eleftheria Square, Nicosia. 5pm-12am


Related posts

Greek FM announces Cyprus, Egypt, Greece, France summit

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Church and state want more anti-drugs messages in schools

Gina Agapiou

New tensions in Denia over buffer-zone farmland

Evie Andreou

Cabinet members to appear on New Year’s  Eve ‘Weakest Link’ Cybc special

Evie Andreou

Man arrested on suspicion of distributing child porn

Evie Andreou

January full of music nights at Technopolis 20

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign