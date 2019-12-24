December 24, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Tourism ministry to seek grey pound boost for industry

By Staff Reporter00

The deputy ministry of tourism is mulling over introducing specific forms of tourism to attract more visitors and break free from the ‘sea and sun’ experience, by targeting elderly tourists.

According to Phileleftheros, one of the age groups that is believed to have great prospects for the island are elderly tourists.

These tourists are of interest because they travel all year long and stay in their destination for many days. They also travel not just for the ‘sun and the sea’ experience, while they enjoy exploring the gastronomy of a place.

The ministry plans on targeting tourists over the age of 65 mainly from Britain, Ireland, Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland who are better off financially and can stay abroad for several weeks in winter.

It has already asked its offices abroad to approach specialised travel agents who work with senior citizens.

The deputy ministry reportedly believes that it will be able to attract such tourism to Cyprus in close cooperation with tour operators in Central Europe.

At the moment Cyprus hosts on average 500,000 to 600,000 tourists between November and March and the goal is to exceed 1 million.

To achieve that, beyond the main markets that traditionally choose Cyprus such as Britain and Russia, the deputy ministry also plans on targeting Germany, France, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria and Belgium, the daily reported. In these countries, the ministry plans on promoting Cyprus through activities that will provide them with life experiences.

The ministry is to also carry out studies by collecting information on existing and new forms of tourism such as rural and medical tourism as well as recording and analysing the degree of satisfaction of specialised tourists. At the same time, they will run surveys on country profiles.

 


Staff Reporter

Related posts

Anonymous donation given in Athienou

Evie Andreou

An epic street fest to look forward to

Eleni Philippou

Greek FM announces Cyprus, Egypt, Greece, France summit

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Church and state want more anti-drugs messages in schools

Gina Agapiou

New tensions in Denia over buffer-zone farmland

Evie Andreou

Cabinet members to appear on New Year’s  Eve ‘Weakest Link’ Cybc special

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign