January 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Valuables and cash worth €50,000 stolen from Ha Potami mansion

By Jonathan Shkurko00

Two Russian nationals reported on Monday that burglars broke into their mansion at Ha Potami in the Kouklia area of Paphos and stole €50,000.in cash and jewellery from safes.

The owners had returned from their Christmas holidays only to find out that the burglars had broken in, found the two safes in the bedrooms, stolen cash and jewellery and threw the safes in the swimming pool.

The burglary was reported to police by the 36-year-old Russian owner of the mansion.

She and her family had been abroad from December 23 to January 6.

She also said that the amount of cash and other valuables the burglars stole was estimated at €50,000.

Police discovered that the side door had been broken into with a sharp object.


