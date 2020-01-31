January 31, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

MoU for dialogue to start between private hospitals and HIO to be signed Monday

By Staff Reporter00

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the start of the dialogue between the Health Insurance Organisation (HIO) and private hospitals will be signed on Monday, it was announced on Friday.

The MoU will be signed after private hospitals’ association Pasin officially approved the deal with the government thus paving the way for consultations between HIO, the state agency running Gesy, and private hospitals, whose participation is deemed crucial for the viability of the second and final phase of the health scheme which is the introduction of inpatient care.

The second phase is to be introduced in June.

Pasin approved the MoU on Thursday with Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou welcoming the decision.

The minister said on Thursday that the dialogue between each private hospital interested in joining Gesy and HIO would start immediately.

The MoU will be signed by the head of HIO’s board Thomas Antoniou and head of Pasin Dr Savvas Kadis at the health ministry on Monday at noon.

The HIO said last week that 10 private hospitals from all districts had expressed interest in joining Gesy.

 


Staff Reporter

Related posts

Russian frigate in Limassol for refueling, crew break

Annette Chrysostomou

Island’s seal population boosted with births last year (video)

Nick Theodoulou

Anastasiades, Akinci to meet to discuss coronavirus measures

George Psyllides

836 booked for traffic offences in eight hours

Annette Chrysostomou

Citizenship ‘should not have been granted’ to owner of Saudi jet used by president (updated)

George Psyllides

Justice minister: it will take time to clean up football

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign