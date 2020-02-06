Attempted murder suspect held over for trial next month

A court on Thursday remanded a 42-year-old man in custody pending trial in March in connection with the attempted murder of a 40-year-old man in Nicosia on November 20, 2017.

A second man, a Slovakian national, 41, also faces charges in the same case but he is already in custody for a separate murder attempt.

Alexis Mavromichalis, aka Alexoui, and Miroslav Balazovjech, aka Dydi Rudolf, are expected to be charged on March 5 in the attempted murder of Panicos Panayiotou in Ayioi Omologites. They had been arrested on January 27.

A third man, Iosif Iosif, 41, who is also wanted in the case, is currently in jail in the north.

Panayiotou, aka Glykas, was shot five times as he was entering the apartment building where he lived at around 7pm.

Four shots struck him, and one hit a laptop he was holding.

He later gave police a description of his shooter but did not provide any other details. On January 27 this year, Panayiotou went to police and identified Rudolf as the shooter.

The defendants’ lawyers rejected the state’s position, arguing that Panayiotou’s statements were contradictory.

They suggested Panayiotou had ulterior motives and he was lying.

The suspects appeared before court on Wednesday, but the decision was reserved for Thursday.

The court acknowledged there were two versions regarding the identity of the shooter, but it accepted the explanation he had given police on the matter.

The court judged it had enough evidence before it to remand Mavromichalis in custody pending trial.

“There is a risk of him fleeing,” the court said.

Police security measures at the Nicosia courthouse where once more draconian.

Rudolf is currently on trial for the attempt against Nicos Rodotheou in November 20178. He too was arrested in the north, holed up in a house in Kyrenia.

He did prison time in the north for possession of firearms and was handed over in July last year to face justice in the Republic.

Rudolf fled to the Turkish occupied north with Iosif, who is also wanted in the Rodotheou hit.

Iosif was jailed in the north for five years for possession of two 9mm pistols, ammunition, and illegal entry.

Nicos is the brother of Andros Rodotheou who was gunned down while at a friend’s house at the village of Gerasa, Limassol, in April 2018.



