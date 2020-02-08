February 8, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

MEP Papadakis refuses to attend Edek disciplinary hearing

By Peter Michael00
Demetris Papadakis

MEMBER of the European Parliament (MEP) for socialist Edek, Demetris Papadakis is facing a potential ouster from the as charges have been brought against him for alleged disloyalty, he said at a press conference on Saturday ahead of disciplinary hearing he refused to attend.

Papadakis accused party leader Marinos Sizopoulos of divisive practices within the ranks.

“There has been an unprecedented war against me,” he said. He added that members from Sizopoulos’ close circle had been spreading lies and defaming him.

Papadakis called on Sizopoulos to withdraw his complaints and to bring in disenfranchised party member so that Edek could again be made whole.

Firing back, Sizopoulos said he decided to file the complaint against Papadakis, “when I determined there was absolutely no way to work together despite my repeated attempts made in good faith.”

He said this led him to inform the party officials and the disciplinary committee to investigate.

Sizopoulos said all of his actions were done according to party rules and the disciplinary committee had ruled unanimously that Papadakis should answer the allegations. Sizopoulos said the committee was not under his control.


