February 9, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Europe

Spanish authorities confirm Briton is country’s second coronavirus case

By Reuters News Service00
General view of the Son Espases hospital, where a case of coronavirus has been detected, in Palma de Mallorca

A British man has tested positive for coronavirus in Mallorca, the second case of the fast-spreading new virus to be confirmed in Spain, the Spanish National Centre for Microbiology said on Sunday.

The patient is one of four members of a British family taken into observation in Mallorca on Friday after coming into contact with someone in France who was subsequently diagnosed with the virus. The test results for the man’s wife and two daughters had come back negative, a hospital spokesman told Reuters.

The death toll from a new coronavirus in mainland China crossed 800 on Sunday. There have been more than 37,000 confirmed cases in China, according to official data, while the virus has spread to at least 27 other countries and regions, according to a Reuters count based on official reports, infecting more than 330 people.


Related posts

Unilateral Israeli land annexations would endanger U.S. support – envoy

Reuters News Service

China to stagger back to work as coronavirus deaths surpass SARS

Reuters News Service

Bushfires, cyclone, torrential rain hit Australia’s coasts

Reuters News Service

Thai soldier kills 26 in rampage, most inside shopping mall (Updated)

Reuters News Service

Khamenei says Iran should increase military might to prevent war

Reuters News Service

Irish vote may end Varadkar’s spell as PM as Sinn Fein surges

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign