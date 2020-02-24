February 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Charles de Gaulle crew member dies after balcony fall

By Annette Chrysostomou0319
The Charles de Gaulle at the port of Limassol

A 19-year-old French woman fell to her death from the fifth floor of a Limassol hotel early on Monday.

The young woman, a crew member of the Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier currently docked in LImassol, fell from the balcony and landed on the first floor of the building at 2.30am.

First investigations indicate she had consumed alcohol before returning to her hotel room, went out on the balcony and lost her balance.

The scene has been cordoned of and the exact cause of death is under investigation.

 



Related posts

Arrest after pedestrian injured in traffic accident

Annette Chrysostomou

The weatherman

Gina Agapiou

Lyssarides admitted to clinic but his condition is not serious- reports

Staff Reporter

Animal Party condemns shooting and killing of pet pig

Staff Reporter

Remand over possible abduction of man reported as missing (Update)

Staff Reporter

Education ministry refutes gender discrimination accusations over volleyball tournament

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign