February 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Fourth satellite casino opens in Paphos

By Jonathan Shkurko00

Cyprus Casinos (C2) has opened a further satellite casino in Geroskipou, Paphos, it’s fourth on the island.

The other three satellite casinos are located in Nicosia, at Larnaca airport and in Ayia Napa. C2 also operates another temporary casino located in Limassol, which opened in June 2018.

The C2 Paphos satellite casino, which currently employs 25 people and features 50 gaming machines, welcomed its first guests on Monday.

It will operate on weekdays from 4pm to 3am, on Saturdays from 4pm to 6am and on Sundays from 6am to 3am. During public holidays the casino will remain open for 24 hours.

“We are delighted to be launching our fourth and last satellite casino, after the opening of C2 Limassol, the first licensed casino on the island,” C2 Casinos president Craig Ballantyne said.

“We strongly believe that C2 Paphos will further enhance the local touristic experience and attract more visitors to the district not only from Cyprus but also from abroad”.

By 2021, Cyprus’ first integrated casino resort is due to open its doors to the public, with an investment totaling €550m.

Early projections estimate the casino will attract 300,000 tourists per year and create around 11,000 jobs.

In Zakaki, west of Limassol, the resort will include a gaming area with 136 tables and 1,200 gaming machines and 9,600 square metres of meetings, incentives, conferencing, exhibitions facilties.

The resort will also feature a five-star hotel with luxury villas and 500 hotel rooms, 11 restaurants and cafeterias, a retail area, wellness centre and sports centre.



