March 1, 2020

Pole from protective barrier ends up in man’s leg in car crash

A 25-year-old man from Larnaca will be operated on at Nicosia general hospital following a traffic accident which saw a pole that formed part of the protective barrier at a pedestrian crossing lodged in his thigh.

Chief of the Larnaca Traffic Police Haris Hadjiyiasemi said at around 6am on Famagusta Avenue in Oroklini, the man, under circumstances still being investigated, lost control of his car and crashed into the barrier that protects the pedestrian crossing.

The car then hit an electricity pole, and a car parked on the opposite side of the road before coming to a standstill.

From the accident the 25-year-old was seriously injured by the metal pole from the protective barrier.

The fire brigade initially had to cut the pole that was in his leg before he was able to be taken by ambulance to Larnaca general hospital, from where he was transferred to Nicosia because of the seriousness of his condition.



