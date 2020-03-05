March 5, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

National council meeting underway

By Staff Reporter00
The National Council

A national council meeting was underway on Thursday morning to discuss Varosha, migration, and measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The council is being briefed by Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou on the measures put in place by the authorities to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

According to the agenda, party leaders will also be briefed on the Cyprus problem and more specifically on Varosha, in light of Turkish intentions to open the area for resettlement.

Party leaders will also discuss migration and the increased flows towards Cyprus.

President Nicos Anastasiades is expected to hear the views of the political parties on these issues.



Staff Reporter

Related posts

Apoel fans march to Ledra crossing, demand all checkpoints be closed (video)

Peter Michael

Two more charged after Ledra Street protest scuffles

Annette Chrysostomou

Police to step up road safety measures

George Psyllides

Environment watchdog to discuss more eco-friendly carnival with Limassol mayor   

Gina Agapiou

Akinci will write to UN chief about closure of crossings

Peter Michael

Bank charges to be scaled back by decree to be issued next week

Peter Michael
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign