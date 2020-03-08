March 8, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Teenage boy hit by car

By Andria Kades01

A 16-year-old boy was being treated at Limassol general hospital on Sunday morning after he was hit by a car the previous evening by a 43-year-old woman.

Under circumstances that are still being investigated, police said the woman hit the teenager who was a pedestrian on Georgiou A street.

An ambulance was called to the scene where he was transferred to Limassol general hospital and found he suffered from a minor brain bleed and bruises in various parts of his body.

Police said he was in a critical but stable condition. Investigations continue.



