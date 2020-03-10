March 10, 2020

‘Too soon to talk of closing schools’ Prodromou says

By Jean Christou00
Prodromos Prodromou

Education Minister Prodromos Prodromou said on Tuesday there were no plans as yet to close schools after two people tested positive for corona virus.

Speaking on Sigmalive, Protdomou said: “We are following the recommendations of the health ministry and at the moment there is no talk of closing schools,” he said.

“Unfortunately, the virus arrived but I believe that our preparation is better than other countries and we all to follow the recommendations and instructions given by the ministry of health now,” he reiterated.

“We are monitoring the situation. The measures and decisions we make may change. Schools have been closed in other countries because there may have been cases of school staff testing positive. We are paying extra attention to children in vulnerable groups. There is no country that closed schools with 1-2 cases. There is no need for panic,” the minister said.



