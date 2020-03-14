March 14, 2020

The digital classroom of The Grammar School and The Grammar Junior School in the face of COVID-1

From the first day of school closure, The Grammar School Nicosia and The Grammar Junior School have implemented distance education as all teachers already had the appropriate training needed to utilize the educational software in the online classroom. Our digital classroom is accessible from anywhere, anytime and from any device, including laptops, tablets or smart phones.

The Grammar School is the first school in Cyprus to be accredited by Microsoft in 2015 as a Microsoft Showcase School for the use of technology in the educational process. The Grammar School has created online platforms that facilitate and promote school functioning, and successfully deliver high quality educational services to its students. In this way it will continue the daily education of its students through the special eLearning program for as long as the suspension of school units is in force.

By utilizing this digital platform, students have personal communication with their teachers, thus learning and progressing through the assigned work. At the same time, they work with their classmates and communicate in a “digital classroom” environment. Teachers and staff use relevant tools that allow them to collaborate through an online network, adding notes, Web Apps and applications.

The specialized Parent Portal platform enables parents to follow the progress of their children, receive information about their homework and required submission dates as well as being able to communicate online with the School at any time.



