Coronavirus: Paphos nurses concerned over tests (Update)

Nurses at Paphos hospital on Tuesday expressed concern over the fact that not all of them were tested for coronavirus after their colleagues and one patient were found to be positive for Covid-19.

According to the head of state nurses’ union Pasyno Panayiotis Georgiou, the 65-year-old from whom all the others contracted the virus had passed through the hospital’s general clinic, the ICU and the radiology department.

“There is concern among the staff, because not all of them were asked to get tested,” Georgiou told the Cyprus Mail.

Later in the day, state broadcaster CyBC reported that the state health services organisation (Okypy) would test all staff at the hospital.

Georgiou also said there is not enough protection equipment at the Paphos hospital such as masks, gloves, glasses and special uniforms for the staff to use.

He said that during a meeting at the health ministry with nurses’ unions, officials admitted that there was equipment in stock but that they were not sure if it was enough and that more was being ordered.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency after the meeting, Georgiou also said that chaos reigns at the moment in state hospitals citing lack of coordination between the health ministry and Okypy.

He also said that staff at Paphos hospital had reported they had no protective uniforms necessary when treating coronavirus cases.

Citing breach of protocols in some cases, Georgiou said that a nurse found out he was positive to coronavirus from the media.

“We are not concerned about the virus, which we are prepared to face, but that there is no proper information, no coordination,” he said.

He also raised questions over the readiness of the Famagusta hospital, which was designated as the reference hospital for the coronavirus patients, to assume this role when faced with serious cases.

“They told us everything was ready. Now two cases in need of intensive care are being taken to Limassol […] God help us,” he said.

Georgiou also raised another issue, that of the large number of nurses who are in self-isolation – 50 nurses working at the Nicosia hospital and 60 in Paphos – which makes it even more difficult to run the already understaffed state hospitals.

He also said that no solution was provided for nurses who are single parents or who are in the vulnerable population groups.





