‘Why does Cyprus issue passports if they are useless in such cases?’

WHILE Germany has allocated tens of millions of euro on repatriating its citizens that were stuck abroad the Cyprus government has offered each student abroad €750 not to return home.

Those that have not accepted the offer are still ‘barred’ from returning together with all other Cypriots and foreigners that are permanent residents. They need a ‘health certificate’ confirming they are not infected by the coronavirus to be allowed into Cyprus, but countries are not issuing such a certificate.

On Monday evening, passengers on two easyJet flights from Manchester and Gatwick were eventually allowed to disembark despite arriving after the 18.00 deadline, for returning to Cyprus without a health certificate. Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos intervened saying that this was the first and last time this would happen.

Karousos said that the passengers should never have been allowed on the planes and actions will be taken against the airline. However, a Qatar Airways flight that arrived just 2 minutes after 18.00 with 14 passengers was sent back.

Commenters on the Cyprus Mail website have aired their dissatisfaction with the government's measure while some have praised it.

AS: I am a Cyprus citizen working in Abu Dhabi and my flight is booked for 2nd April. My visa will expire in the UAE and will have to return to Cyprus. No health authority will allow us to enter for a health certificate. Along with the fact that it will be easier for us to get contaminated in the hospitals. I have sent emails to the Ministry of Health on 16 March 2020 and have proof they have been read! Why does Cyprus issue passports if they are useless in cases such as these? I am a student consultant and have many Cypriot students studying abroad with the same problem. Would the president leave his children or grandchildren abandoned in a foreign country?

GC: I am in New Zealand. We came for a family wedding and meant to travel back To Cyprus next week, the New Zealand health authorities just told me that unless I have symptoms I will not be able to get a CV test. Even if I do take it, it takes 3 days for the results to come through and it takes 2 days for me to travel back. Logistics and the requirement of a health certificate that’s not older than 4 days on arrival to Cyprus are incompatible. The New Zealand authorities’ response was “speak to your embassy mate we can’t help you,” so I am now waiting for the embassy to get back to me.

CN: We are in the Ukraine, Zakarpattia, there is no panic here, but, our flight from Debrecen is cancelled. Hospitals told us that they cannot give us a certificate as we are ‘in good health’. How do I can come back home? Any advice? I am running out of money fast.

NA: I think i have the right to go home if I want to, and stripping a citizen of their basic rights is inhumane. My university is now closed until September, I cannot find work because of the pandemic, everyone I know has left, so yes, personally I would rather be in quarantine in Cyprus rather than stuck in this room, with no one here for me for 2 months. I will stay now, I don’t have a choice since I am unwelcome in my country. And forget about me, what about people on business trips and medical trips? Do you think this problem will only last 6 weeks? You must be dreaming.

Some commenters approved the government measure.

Gr: I’m not a fan of this government but they have finally come up with a decent plan. It’s taken a week and who knows how many carriers we have around that will be full blown soon but this is a step in the right direction. We were the last to enter the corona game in the EU yet all this time we had no plan in place. With all sympathies for those affected this is not the time to travel. Students you have been compensated which is better then most. As for the rest of you that decided to travel during this world crisis, our elderly and vulnerable are more important than your ‘travel bug’ syndrome.

GW: While the measures are not perfect, every effort should be made to avoid overwhelming our health care system. I have 2 children in the UK and am extremely disappointed that we will not be together during the holidays as planned. However we all feel that under the circumstances we must support and comply with measures intended to slow the spread of this virus.





